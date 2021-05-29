The election petition tribunal sitting in Kaduna State has dismissed the petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate challenging the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the December 5 and 9 House of Assembly by-election for Bakura Constituency in Zamfara State.

The three-man panel led by Justice Raliat Adebiyi gave the unanimous judgement in Kaduna yesterday.

The APC and its candidate, Bello Dankande, had filed a joint petition on December 20,2020 to disqualify Ibrahim Tukur of the PDP, winner of the election on the ground that it was marred by massive irregularities.

They alleged arbitrary allocation of figures, result sheets not showing results of all political parties that participated in the election and intimidation of voters among others.

The APC and its candidate also claimed that they only participated in the first election held on December 5 which was declared inconclusive by INEC, but lamented that the electoral umpire still went ahead to conduct a re-run election four days after, despite the security lapses that made the opposition party not to participate in the re-run election held on December 9, 2020.

Delivering the lead judgement that lasted over five hours, the tribunal dismissed all the grounds of the petition in its entirety .

It added that the petitioners failed to prove substantial non-compliance of the electoral act in most of the polling units including allegations of thuggery and harassment of voters during the election.

It awarded N200,000 cost against the petitioners in favour of the first respondent, Ibrahim Tukur and another N200,000 in favour of the second respondent, the PDP.

INEC did not ask for any cost and therefore was not awarded any.

While the counsel to the APC and its candidate refused to comment on the judgement, counsel to the PDP, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and that of the INEC, Sani Katu, SAN, both described the judgement as a true reflection of what transpired during the election, even as they noted that the petition by the APC from the beginning was baseless and was only aimed at obtaining judgement through the back door.