Bandits have attacked Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe local government area in Zamfara State, killing the son of state commissioner for security, DIG Mamman Tsafe (rtd) and three others.

A resident of the area, said the bandits who were in large numbers invaded the residence of the security commissioner on Sunday night around eight o’clock. According to him, the commissioner had invited some people to his residence for Ramadan breakfast when the bandits invaded the place and began to shoot.

The source further said, “There were many people in the house who were invited by the commissioner to break the fast when the bandits attacked the place and opened fire.

“They killed four people including the commissioner’s son and took away an unspecified number of people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner of police, CP Ayuba N. Elkana has visited the commissioner’s residence in the early hours of yesterday to commiserate with him on the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT