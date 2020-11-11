By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Zamfara Concerned Citizens (ZCC ) has told the embattled former Senator, Alhaji Kabiru Marafa, that the caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mai Mala Buni and his team are working to restore the party’s glory.

In a statement issued by the secretary of Zamfara Concerned Citizens, Alhaji Musa Gusau, on Tuesday, warned Senator Marafa to stop seeking cheap media publicity by giving the APC Care- taker Committee an ultimatum to organize a convention.

The group said senator Marafa is still a suspended member from the party and ” therefore, his comments do not in anyway reflect the views of the Zamfara APC.

” There is no gainsaying the fact that Senator Kabiru Marafa is one of Nigeria’s most controversial politicians who lacks and have lost focus and direction and that the worst political retirement await them”.

” Is Kabiru Marafa still in APC ? Is he a member of APC ? When did Kabiru Marafa became a loyal member of APC ? When did he stop celebrating and benefiting from the lost of APC in Zamfara state ? Is he not the same Kabiru Marafa that was sacked by both the ward, local government and state party chairmen ? How possible for him to even talk about party issues regarding APC when he was already sacked by the party and he later re-alligned himself with Zamfara PDP and Governor Bello Matawalle of PDP ?

Indeed, it’s very illogical and shame of the century for a serial anti-party agent to even called on the most dedicated chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Mai Buni to organise the national convention of the party he was not even a member”

“It’s a public knowledge that, Kabiru Marafa was used through different means and medium to destroy APC and even try to kill it completely at the center and in Zamfara state by also pursuing systemic anti party activities that include the worst of dragging Zamfara APC victory to court until the mandate was stolen from the APC to the opposition”

Nigerians and members of APC are all aware that Buni’s appointment is constitutional and Mr. President made the right decision at the right time for a better and united party, APC”

“Finally, Buni’s committee has not failed in any way, but rather succeeded in reconciling loyal members of the party in major states including the famous Zamfara state under the leadership of Abdulaziz Yari” the statement said.