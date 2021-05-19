The Executive Chairman State Universal Basic Education Board, (SUBEB) Abubakar Aliyu Maradun has announced the enrollment of over 50,000 pupils under the BESDA programme.

Briefing newsmen in Gusau, Zamfara state capital, the SUBEB chairman, said the three segment of the programme carter for Orphans, Almajiri and Normards.

He explained that, under the programme, there was proper integration of Quranic education with the modern education.

“The BESDA programme has been accepted with all necessary support through massive mobilization by the community leaders”, he stressed.

The SUBEB Chairman further said that, the state government was able to pay counter part funding marching grants from 2017 to 2020 in order to access the funds.

He said with the released of the grant, the state government was able to construct over 1000 classrooms.

“ Apart from construction of new classrooms, 11 ICT centres.16 laptops, printers and tablets were also provided,” he added.

He further revealed that another set of 523 classrooms were rehabilitated and furnished across the state.