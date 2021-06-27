Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

An aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmed, announced this on his verified Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Although the governor is yet to confirm his defection officially, Ahmed said, “So Zamfara is back home! Welcome, Matawalle.”

Matawalle’s defection, when made official, would see him join the likes of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State, who had recently dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.