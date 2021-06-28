Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, will tomorrow defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the time of filing this report last night, Matawalle was yet to confirm his defection, but trending jingles indicated that the governor will officially defect on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

LEADERSHIP gathered that millions of PDP faithful in Zamfara have reportedly dumped their membership of the party to declare their loyalty to the leadership of the state chapter of the APC and the governor.

Meanwhile, the presidency has confirmed the defection of the governor.

A presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, in a Facebook post, welcomes the governor to the ruling party.

The post read: “So, Zamfara is back home, welcome Matawalle.”

Also, yesterday, former Zamfara State commissioner for rural development and cooperatives, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Tsafe, expressed joy over the decision of Matawalle to join the APC.

Tsafe, a chieftain of the party in the state was the first to call on Matawalle to join the APC in March last year. He was one of the APC leaders in the cabinet of Matawalle until it was dissolved early this month.

In a statement, he signed, Tsafe said the governor would tomorrow formally join the APC.

Tsafe said PDP chieftains bashed him when he called on the governor to defect to the APC.

“When as a member of his cabinet, I was appealing to the governor to join the APC, a lot of people expressed reservations but to the glory of Allah, he has accepted to join.

The governor ignored all calls by the PDP chieftains against me.

“All arrangements have been concluded for the governor to join APC. We will formally receive him on Tuesday,” he said.

He said with Matawalle in APC, the welfare of the people of the state would be adequately attended to as the federal government would give the necessary attention to the state.

“With him in the APC, the success we are recording in the area of insecurity would be consolidated. We will fully have opportunities to harness the abundant mineral resources in the state for the benefit of our people.

“As the next-door neighbour of Mr. President’s state, Katsina, Zamfara will be better in the ruling party. Welcome onboard your Excellency, “ Tsafe said.