Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle of Zamfara State has announced the revocation of all land titles in the state.

The governor made the announcement at the flag-off of the issuance of the electronic Certificates of Occupancy which will henceforth be done only by the Zamfara Geographical Information System, ZAGIS.

The governor therefore directed property owners to go through ZAGIS for re-certification of their titles with the new policy of granting electronic certificates.

According to him, the present administration decided on the e-C of O following corrupt practices and shoddy deals that characterized the manual issuance of Cs of O in the state.

“Land, being the most valuable resource, needs to be carefully guarded against abuse and misuse,” he said, noting that under the new system, all e-Cs of O to be issued would be strictly based on the extant land use regulations.

The governor added that land certification initialization embraced by his administration was part of his government’s efforts to create a new, technology-driven economy.

“All problems associated with land transactions will be resolved with the use of modern technology as the recertification of all land titles will assist in the current fight against banditry and sundry crimes.

“Owners of all land titles will now have their records made available in a secured database; and the new e-Cs of O will make it easier for financial institutions to check the authenticity of certificates for those who choose to use them as collateral for bank loans,” he said.

Matawalle urged fresh applicants for all types of land titles to do so through ZAGIS, assuring those who want to recertify their titles and prospective title holders that the state’s e-C of O is of the highest quality as it is produced by the Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Company bearing all security features that would make counterfeiting impossible.

He urged all land owners to certify their titles and pay their ground rents as and when due.