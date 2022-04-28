Zamfara State government has removed two emirs and one district head from office.

The action was attributed to their alleged aiding of banditry.

The emirs are that of Zurmi and Dansadau, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Alhaji Hussaini Umar respectively and the district head of Birnin Tsaba, also in Zurmi Emirate, Alhaji Sulaiman Ibrahim Danyabi.

In a statement issued last night by the special adviser to the governor on media, Zalani Baffa, he said the decision to depose them was taken at the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting chaired by the deputy governor, Senator Hassan Mohammed Gusau.

According to him, the council upheld the recommendation of a six-man white paper committee set up by the state government to review the report of two separate committees earlier set up to investigate the alleged involvement of the three traditional rulers in banditry in the state.

The three impeached royal fathers were earlier suspended by the state government following the allegations of serious involvement in the acts of banditry in the state.

The findings of the committees also revealed abuse of the Land Use Act in their domain and the government ordered the reversal to status quo involving the lands illegally allocated.