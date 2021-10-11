The chairman of Zamfara State Committee for the Distribution of Palliatives to the Less Privileged Persons, Hon Sani Jaji, has faulted the claims by former Sokoto State governor, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, on the distribution of the items in the state.

At the flag off of the second phase of the distribution of palliatives, Jaji wondered why the former governor would make such unverified claims against the state government.

He said Bafarawa resides in Sokoto not Zamfara and his casual visit to Bafarawa village, his country home, was not enough for him to speak on Zamfara matters.

He described Bafarawa’s submission on state palliatives as mere imagination, which a person of his status should not identify with.

“We are commencing the second phase of the distribution of the palliative, we asked the former governor as a gentleman to find out the true situation and tell the world”, he added.

Jaji however, issued a strong warning to the members against diversion of the items, as anybody found in the act would face the consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the secretary of the committee and permanent secretary Government House, Abubakar Jafar Maradun said the committee had received donations from some concerned citizens to distribute to the vulnerable persons.

He reiterated the determination of the committee to ensure even distribution of the commodities to the people in the state.