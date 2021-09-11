The Zamfara State government has started returning Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their communities following improved security situation in the state.

Hajia Faika Ahmed, the state’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, announced this while briefing newsmen in Gusau yesterday.

Ahmed said the government had provided food items and logistics to more than 400 IDPs to enable them return to their communities.

According to her, IDPs are being handed over to district heads in various emirates.

The commissioner added that the IDPs, mostly women and children, were being accompanied by security operatives to ensure their safe return.

She said reports from security agencies had confirmed that law and order had been restored in most communities affected by banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Ahmed, who said that about 184,000 households were affected by banditry in the state, stated that there were 600,000 IDPs in the state.(NAN)