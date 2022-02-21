The deputy governor of Zamfara State, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, has described the impeachment process initiated against him as an illegality and abuse of court process.

The deputy governor in a statement said what is happening in Zamfara State was not only a violation of a subsisting order of the Federal High Court but a clear case of robbery especially with the court order having been served on the Chief Judge of the State, Zamfara State House of Assembly and Governor Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

He also stated that appearing before what he called the illegal panel set up by the Chief Judge of the State, will amount to conferring legitimacy on an illegal body and violating a subsisting court order directing all parties to maintain status quo ante bellum since July 19, 2021, hence he will not appear before the panel.

The statement reads in part: “Following the illegal and unconstitutional step taken by the Zamfara State Chief Judge, Honourable Justice Kulu Aliyu, in consitiuting a panel of investigation on the impeachment notice against me by the state Assembly, I find it necessary to make this statement.

“What is happening in Zamfara State is a not only a violation of a subsisting Federal High Court order directing the maintenance of the ‘status quo ante bellum’ but clear robbery.

“The court order being cynically ignored has been duly served on the Chief Judge of Zamfara State, the State Assembly and the governor of the state.

“Despite the foregoing, the Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly contrived a motion with spurious allegation levelled against me to be investigated. That the chief judge has gone ahead to constitute a kangaroo panel of seven members to “investigate” these so-called allegations clearly indicates that some people are desperate to work from questions to answer, even at the expense of the rule of law and public good.

“Since I have nothing to hide, I am not afraid to submit myself to investigations of any allegations from unbiased and transparent bodies, however, I am compelled by my calling as a lawyer to point out that these actions, especially that of the Honourable Chief Judge is improper, inappropriate and unlawful and it consittue disobedience to court order and will be tantamount to a flagrant breach of the law as enunciated in a host of Supreme Court cases.”

“Therefore in consideration of the position of the law and my social standing as a law-abiding citizen as well as my professional calling as a lawyer, appearing before the panel will amount to conferring legitimacy on an illegal Body.”