To most Nigerians, what is happening in Zamfara state, presently, is incomprehensible. At a time the state is battling with daunting security challenges and leading from the bottom in major economic and development indices, Governor Bello Matawalle thinks it is the appropriate moment to gleefully splash billions of naira on vehicles for traditional rulers. It is reported, and the state has not denied it, that the governor distributed 260 cars including Cadillac 2019 model to 17 emirs, 13 senior district heads and 230 district heads.

In a futile attempt to justify his decision, Matawalle said the gesture was in recognition of the status of the traditional institution as ‘guardians of religion and culture, and vehicle of cohesion and peace’. Ironically, these are the same traditional rulers the governor has on several occasions, accused of aggravating the security and humanitarian crisis in the state by allegedly aiding and abetting the bandits.

We make haste to admit that traditional rulers play a central role in peace building. Even then, there is no justification, whatsoever, for Matawale’s gesture at a time like this considering the fact that the state is one of the least developed in the country very much in need of financial support.

Data from the National Social Registry showed that Zamfara State has the highest number of the poor and vulnerable people in Nigeria, with a record of 3,836,484 people from 825,337 households. The state has domestic and foreign debts of N98 billion and $32.1 million respectively.

In 2020 for instance, Zamfara State budgeted N127.33bn with N58.32bn allocated to recurrent expenditure while N69.02bn was for capital expenditure.

However, in its report on the state-of-the-states, BudgIT noted that the state ended up spending N47.84 billion representing 82.03 per cent of the allocated sum on recurrent expenditure and N41.73 billion being 60.46 per cent of the allocated sum, on capital expenditure. The BudgIT report also indicated that critical social sectors like health and education accessed 4.27 per cent and 1.61 per cent, respectively, of the funds allocated in the budget for capital expenditure.

Tellingly, Zamfara has one of the highest year-on-year increases in total debt as its debt profile rose by 29.76 per cent from N80.79 billion in 2019 to N120.21 billion in 2020. An analysis of its 2020 budget showed that the state exceeded the debt servicing limits.

While it budgeted N3.71 billion for repayment of internal loan principals in 2020, it ended up spending N9.71 billion. Similarly, having spent N7.98 billion on the repayment of interests on internal loans, it exceeded the budgeted amount of N3.71 billion by 150.94 per cent.

It critical to note that this is a state with 73.98 per cent poverty rate and an unemployment rate of 54 per cent, having the worst form of insecurity with hundreds of persons killed, communities displaced by bandits who have continued to visit mayhem on the hapless residents of most rural communities.

Fundamentally, even though Zamafara state has one of the largest solid mineral deposits including gold, copper, iron ore, tantalite and manganese, it has been unable to explore the large deposits of minerals largely due to inadequate infrastructure among other factors.

We recall that in the recent ease of doing business rating that had four indicators of Infrastructure and Security, Transparency and Access to Information, Regulatory Environment and Skills Workforce Readiness, Zamfara ranked last in the country. If none of these alarming statistics evoke in Matawalle, the need to prioritise spending, then nothing else will.

Like most Nigerians, we, as a newspaper, are alarmed by this apparent misplacement of priority and we are tempted to ask if the money used in buying the vehicles was captured in the state’s Appropriation Act. Did the lawmakers sanction it? Was the contract for the purchase discussed at the state executive council and members saw nothing wrong with the decision?

It is upsetting that the state Assembly watch idly while the governor indulges in this needless spending in the face of so much contending demands for the state’s lean resources. Clearly, spending such a humongous amount in purchasing vehicles for the traditional rulers at a time most citizens of the state are grappling with poverty occasioned by insecurity, rising inflation, is in our considered opinion, poor judgement.

Rather than deploying huge resources to service the traditional rulers, Governor Matawalle ought to channel these scarce resources to addressing challenges of insecurity, education and health care delivery.

We expect the royal fathers whose citizens are at the short end of the stick to reject this offer and ultimately admonish the governor to channel the resources into other viable and more beneficial ventures.

Governor Matawalle must be told in unmistaken terms that his decision to splash multi-million naira vehicles on the royal fathers questions his resource management skills.