Zamfara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has concluded to conduct congresses from ward to state levels.

The election of the new officials to run the affairs of the party followed the defection of some of the elected leaders to APC along with Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

The PDP spokesman, Faruk Ahmad, said the stakeholders have been notified on the party congresses commencing from Saturday, November 27, 2021.

He said, “We have notified security agencies in the state to provide enough security for the congress in all the wards as well as INEC officials.”

Ahmad further said that PDP in the state remain focus and law abiding in the conduct of its affairs.

He urged the PDP members to remain calm and avoid anything that would tarnish the image of the party in the state.

Ahmad said the screening, electoral and appeal committees had been sent to the state for the exercise.