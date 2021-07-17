A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sani Shinkafi, has said unless the provisions of the nation’s constitution are changed, no amount of pressure from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would cause Bello Matawalle to step down as the governor of Zamfara State.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja yesterday, Shinkafi, a former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Zamfara State, asked security agencies to invite and interrogate PDP leaders for claiming that the governor vacated his seat for defecting from the PDP on whose platform he was elected.

Shinkafi, who defected to the APC alongside Matawalle, described the suit instituted by the PDP seeking to reclaim its mandate as laughable.

He added that PDP’s stand on the matter was synonymous with treasonable felony.

He said: “It is extremely laughable that the PDP that celebrated the defection of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State from the APC to the PDP with such elaborate ballyhoo and fanfare would muster the effrontery to attempt to remove Governor Bello Matawalle from office for defecting to the APC. Once again, it is simply ridiculous.”

He added: “We are also wondering why the PDP, which benefitted from the defection of Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, from APC to PDP, did not see anything wrong with such defections.”

He said it was also a wonder that the PDP which did not challenge the earlier defections of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Ben Ayade of Cross River State was suddenly waking up from its deep slumber to isolate Governor Matawalle’s defection for litigation, wondering why they did nothing to stop Matawalle from defecting after his known grievance over the last one year.

He affirmed that the governor was fully protected by section 308 of the 1999 as it grants him constitutional immunity from being criminal proceeding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shinkafi advised the state’s deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, who remains in the PDP, to refrain from any action that may cause the state more problems, noting that he was still young man who should work to maintain his seat.