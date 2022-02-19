Hadiza Usman, a primary 2 pupil in a public school Gusau, Zamfara state has always struggled in school. Just when she started making progress, schools got shut down as a result of the insecurity issues in the state. Her mother is concerned about her as she’s finding it difficult to adjust now that schools have resumed. Some of her teachers got changed and so she is having a hard time understanding her lessons. She is having issues with numbers and spelling and her new teachers aren’t patient enough to help her. As a result, she might be moved back a year below her class as she hasn’t been able to catch up with her peers unless she will get extra lessons and her family cannot afford to pay for them. This describes one of the effects of the long school closures on children in Zamfara state.

One will be overstating the obvious and repeating a glaring reality when one says the education sector in Nigeria, particularly the northern region of the country, has without a doubt suffered the most setbacks from the rising insecurity in the country. This can be seen in the multiple cases of school abductions in different states in the northern part of Nigeria. According to SB Morgen (SBM) intelligence Infographics, “At least 1409 students have been kidnapped from their schools in Nigeria since the first incident in the country’s latest school abduction epidemic which started in March 2020. In the 19 incidents up until the latest kidnap in Zamfara state, 17 teachers have also been kidnapped alongside their students, and at least ₦220 million has been paid out as ransoms. Unfortunately, 16 of the victims have died in these incidents.”

Located in the Northwest Geo-political zone of the country, Zamfara state currently has a very high concentration of bandit activities and has suffered from its share of school abductions, and killings, which resulted in the decision of the state government to close all the schools in the state in September 2021. The government ordered the closure of all primary and secondary schools in the state following an abduction of about 100 students and a teacher from a government day secondary school in Kaya village of Maradun Local Government Area (LGA) by gunmen. Although the students and teachers were rescued, later on, schools remained closed for 4 months as a measure to keep students safe until serious actions have been taken to tackle the issue of insecurity in the state.

However, the long hiatus from schools in Zamfara state has finally been suspended and some primary and secondary schools considered to be free from any harm have just reopened. Now as schools have resumed fully, the question of the impact of this unprecedented break on the children and schools is being raised.

Zamfara state has always had a low rate of school enrolment mainly due to poverty, illiteracy, and socio-cultural beliefs. However, the covid-19 pandemic and the issues of insecurity further escalated this problem. According to data published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in its report on women and men in 2020, Zamfara state had about 422,214 children of school age (6-11) not in school, one of the highest in the country!. The closing of schools for 4 months will and has only exacerbated the problems faced by the state’s education sector. Some children already struggling in school due to lack of strong foundation or poor quality will have a hard time catching up now that schools have reopened, as tutors will naturally be concerned about meeting up with National Academic calendars. The teachers are generally concerned over the possibility of learning loss due to the long duration of time the children have spent outside school.

While it can be said that some slightly educated parents might be able to homeschool their kids during that time, or even hire tutors to give their wards extra, the main question and the basis of this article is the majority of the families that are not as privileged (this demography exists in their numbers), and because these parents are of meager means, their wards suffer the neglect in no small measure. Another issue the schools are facing is trying to update their academic calendar to enable them to get back on track with the academic year as they have been left behind with more than one academic term, while the National Academic calendar is ongoing without making exceptions for them.

More importantly, it is good to note that despite the schools being closed to reduce abduction of school children, there were still reports of bandit attacks in certain Local Government Areas of the state with the victims being mainly women and children. There is a need for governments to step in and combat security issues with more tact as against knee jerk reactions. It is also pertinent that the government becomes more strategic in the fight against insecurity and comes up with better solutions that will protect the rights of our children and not jeopardize their future. The state already faces a serious education crisis as a result of the insecurity; therefore it’s high time serious measures are taken to ensure it is made a top priority and close the learning gaps for children in this state.

