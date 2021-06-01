Angry youths armed with weapons have staged a violent protest along the Gusau – Kaura Namoda Highway in Zamfara State.

Eyewitnesses told a news mediun that the protesters occupied the road very early yesterday morning over incessant attacks by bandits in their communities.

One of the commuters who was trapped along the road explained that the youths blocked the highway along Kurya junction and destroyed public vehicles travelling along the road.

The protesters condemned the unending insecurity and attacks which the people of the area had suffered in the hands of the bandits.

While the demonstration was ongoing, police operatives were said to have dispersed the protesters to ensure the free flow of vehicular movement on the road.

Residents of Zamfara have been living in fear as a result of the continued attacks by bandits on communities in various parts of the state.

One of the recent attacks was the killing of over 20 people when bandits stormed five communities in two local government areas of the state about two weeks ago.