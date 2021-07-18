The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) has disclosed that killings in their communities have continued unabated and have requested for federal government intervention with deployment of more troops and relief materials for the affected people.

The association also lamented that no fewer than 42 members of their community were killed and 338 houses burnt down by suspected Fulani Militia in two weeks.

The national president of ACDA, Samuel Timbuwak Achie made the appeal while addressing a press conference in Kaduna, yesterday.

“These bandits have been identified by our people as Fulani herdsmen due to the language they speak and some of them are well known by our people in the affected communities.”

He averred that “over time, the Fulani Militia have seemingly ceased fire just to go and re-enforce in continuation of their onslaught on our land. The Fulani Militia have unbelievably stormed and unleashed terror, bloodshed and destruction in the 12 communities just within a span of two weeks.

“The Atyap people were defenseless during the whole time the carnage took place with no protection. There is no place in all the areas attacked that has a distance of more than 10 to 15 minutes’ drive from one security checkpoint to the other.

“It is not only lives and houses that were destroyed, but crops and places of worship inclusive. Our people are known to be purely peasant farmers, but at this season of farming they had to abandon their farms for fear of being killed. All schools in the area are closed down.

“We are calling on federal government to deploy more troops and also assist with relief materials,” ACDA appealed.