The paramount ruler of Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State, HRH Sir Dominic Gambo Yahaya has appealed to security agencies to put in place extreme security measures to address the continued unwarranted killings within his chiefdom.

A statement he personally signed and issued noted that the killing of Reverend Silas Ali within the vicinity of Zango Urban settlement in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State on the 11th September 2021 was among several other unwarranted killings.

“And the following day, Sunday 12th September, suspected herdsmen invaded the community of Apyiah Ajiim, few hundred metres from the spot of Saturday’s attack, killing 12 people, in another round of recurring attacks on the Atyap community. The victims included: six women (two heavily pregnant), three men and three children.

“This occurred after the communities of Gora Gida, Wawa Rafi, Warkan, Manyie-Aywie, Ahtak- Kanai, Magata, Magauri, Matyei, Abuyab, Magamia, Makarau, Mayayit, Manchong, Ma’door and a host of other communities were serially attacked. “where no fewer than 50 villagers were massacred, 254 homes and 7 churches burnt in an unrestrained violence unleashed on poor, defenceless, innocent farmers of Atyap land.

“I find these recurring attacks most distressful and disturbing, as the alleged killers who are known to have lived among the communities, when they set out to maim and kill, will always call the victims out by their names, to notify them of their mission to kill before committing the dastardly acts on the helpless farmers.

“It has reached a sorry state that no farmer can venture out to the farmland, as the chances of returning home alive are very slim. This no doubt gives cause for alarm, as the resultant effect of these actions will give rise to hunger in the land, since there would be no crops to harvest.

“At this juncture, it bears no exaggeration to say here that the Atyap land is under siege by bandits/herdsmen militias.”

He said that these killings are condemnable and called for complete cessation of these dastardly acts in Atyap Chiefdom and anywhere else in the country.

He noted that he has kept faith with the peace efforts embarked on by all the communities in the chiefdom, aimed at enthroning sustainable peace in the land by consistently restraining the youth from taking the laws into their hands in any form of reactions or reprisal, else, the situation could have escalated beyond control.

The traditional ruler averred that the recurring killings have reached an extreme height of provocation almost beyond control, as it has led many well-meaning people within and outside the chiefdom to rightly question the rationale of the peace process which they have laboured assiduously to sustain for the restoration of enduring peace to the chiefdom.

He appealed to the state and federal governments to come to the aid of these 15,000 homeless peasants in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, by providing succour particularly in the area of building materials to enable them return to their communities.