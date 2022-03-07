Zaria Metropolitan Authority will hold a Town Hall meeting at Fabs Hotel, Sabon Gari local government, where stakeholders will be sensitized on the coming street naming and house numbering exercise.

The Administrator of Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu Inuwa said that the meeting will hold at 11am today, adding that the representatives of the Emirate Council, District Heads and Village Heads as well as religious leaders are billed to attend.

‘’The aim of the Town Hall meeting is to inform stakeholders that very soon, the street naming and house numbering exercise will commence. Officials will go out for data collection, which will be captured digitally.

‘’So, we are seeking the cooperation of residents during the exercise. That is why we will hold this Town Hall meeting, to solicit the support of traditional leaders, opinion leaders and citizens before the actual exercise commences,’’ she added.

Hajiya Balaraba explained that it will not be proper for residents to just see officials in their neigbhourhoods asking questions and making all sorts of enquiries, adding that ‘’that is why we are holding this meeting.’’

