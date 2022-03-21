The Administrator of Zaria Metropolitan Authority, Hajiya Balaraba Aliyu Inuwa, has said that street naming and numbering are some of the statutory responsibilities of the Authority.

Hajiya Balaraba stated that Section 5. (1) (e) of the Zaria Metropolitan Authority Law 2021 mandates the Authority to carry out this function.

She recalled that the Authority held a Town Hall meeting recently, to ‘’ intimate Civil Society and relevant stakeholders of the intended development; and to get relevant inputs for effective and efficient service delivery.’’

The Administrator listed the importance of street naming and house numbering to include the prevention of duplications within the Zaria Metropolitan Area.

According to her, an effective street naming and house numbering will provide ease of locating businesses and houses in the Zaria Metropolitan Area, adding that it will also facilitate the delivery of goods and services.

Hajiya Balaraba also said that the exercise will also ease the identification of businesses and houses in period of emergencies such fire disaster, facilitate maintenance of correct legal documents and other vital statistics, such as deeds and licenses.

The Administrator recalled that her officials have held meetings with staff of Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA) and Kaduna State Geographic Information Service (KADGIS) on the best way to implement the project.

Hajiya Balaraba noted that the Kaduna Capital Territory Authority, the Zaria Metropolitan Authority, and the Kafanchan Municipal Authority were established by Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i and signed into law on September 1, 2021.

According to her, they were established to meet the challenges of good service delivery in urban cities.

‘’The Zaria Metropolitan Authority (ZMA) was established as an entity to oversee the central management of physical facilities and to coordinate the delivery of social services and other matters, within the area; which covers four local government areas of Zaria, Sabon-Gari, Giwa, and Soba,’’ she added.

The Administrator emphasized that ‘’ZMA is not a new tier of government but an administrative structure to manage the metropolis as a single integrated unit, to ease administration, and to enhance service delivery to the citizens.’’

Hajiya Balaraba however said that ZMA and LGAs will collaborate in areas like control and regulation of outdoor advertising, hotels, motels, event centres and laundries.