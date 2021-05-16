BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim Zaura, popularly known as A. A. Zaura has emphasised the need for patience by Nigerians even as he called for nationwide prayers against the menace of insecurity in order to promote peaceful co-existence in the country.

In a Sallah message delivered by A.A. Zaura through his media aide, Al-Amin Ciroma, advised Nigerians to avoid acts capable of upsetting the peaceful co-existence of our dear fatherland, and advised the Muslims faithful to pray strongly for Nigeria.

The popular Kano politician said that Nigeria needed prayers from all in order to make the country a better place to live.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to use the opportunity of the tranquility and serenity they have gathered during the Ramadan month’s devotional prayers to promote the good things that people deserve in Nigeria.

Zaura also appealed to the Kano State people to be more devotional in their prayers, so as to promote religious tolerance and patriotism, reminding them about the obligations of the holy month of Ramadan.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the entire Kano people on the successful completion of this year’s fasting, “Zaura prayed for God’s acceptance of our good deeds.”

Mr. Zaura, who recently decamped from his former party, GPN to APC, reiterated his commitment to ensuring his new party APC excels in all areas, not only in Kano State but in the country as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to congratulate all Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and the world at large for the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan.

“May Allah Ta’ala in his infinite mercies grant us all the blessings in the devotional period of Ramadan.

“I also wish to specifically congratulate the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed forces of the federal republic of Nigeria – President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kano State Governor – Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the entire Kano State people to embrace peaceful-coexistence as a tool for this year’s fasting,” he added.