The Zayed Sustainability Prize, the UAE’s pioneering global award for recognising organisations and high schools with sustainability solutions, has announced that the 2023 cycle is now open for submissions.

Small to medium enterprises, non-profit organisations and high schools with sustainability solutions are invited to submit an entry for consideration in one of the five categories of Heath, Food, Energy, Water and Global High Schools.

The Prize’s 2022 award cycle received 4,000 applications, a 68.5 per cent increase in submissions compared to the previous cycle, from a 151 countries.

The Prize’s $3 million annual fund rewards winners $600,000 in each category. The Global High Schools category is split into six world region winners, with each school able to claim up to $100,000 to start or further expand their project.

The six world regions of the Global High Schools category are The Americas, Europe & Central Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia, and East Asia & Pacific.

For the Health, Food, Energy, and Water categories, organisations should demonstrate that they are improving access to essential products or services and have a long-term vision for improved living and working conditions.

For the Global High Schools category, their projects should be student–led, with emphasis placed on the students being actively involved in the planning, implementation, and monitoring processes.

Commenting on the launch of the 2023 submissions cycle, UAE minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Director General of the Zayed Sustainability Prize, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, said: “for the past 14 years, the Prize has proudly delivered on its goal of recognising and rewarding the achievements of those who are driving impactful, innovative and inspiring sustainability solutions.

“As we continue to build on this legacy, we look forward to awarding the next cadre of sustainability pioneers, who will drive real environmental and social change and generate an even greater positive impact on the world.”

Al Jaber added, “Young people remain an integral focus for the Prize and we are committed to empowering even greater numbers of future sustainability leaders by providing them with a platform to turn their bold ideas into reality through our Global High Schools category.”

“The Zayed Sustainability Prize continues to be a steadfast partner and thought leader in international sustainable development. By amplifying the critical work being done globally in health, energy, food and water, and facilitating the delivery of these solutions to vulnerable communities around the world through the Prize winners, we have helped transform the lives of more than 370 million people,” he stressedInspired by the sustainability and humanitarian legacy of the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Prize has, to date, recognised a total of 96 winners whose solutions or student-led school projects have positively transformed the lives of millions.