Upcoming Nigerian singer and rave of the moment, Portable, has accused his promoter, Kogbagidi, of using him to make money.

In a viral video, Portable bumped into Kogbagidi and created a scene in public as he demanded for his car.

The fast-rising musician could be seen wielding a big stick as he demanded for his car, after claiming Kogbagidi ripped him off his money after allegedly using him to put up a show and taking all the proceeds and not giving him what he deserve.

This comes barely two weeks after Portable accused sensational dancer, Poco Lee, of taking money that belong to him after performing at a show in December.

