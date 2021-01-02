By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna North Senatorial District, Suleiman Abdu Kwari, has described the death of two monarchs, Iyan Zazzau Alhaji Bashar Aminu and Talban Zazzau Alhaji Abdulkadir Iya Pate as a great loss to the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State in particular and Nigeria in general.

In a statement obtained on his verified Facebook account, Senator Kwari explained that the Emirate has “truly lost two of its highly cultured illustrious sons who have worked very hard to preserve the culture and heritage of the Emirate.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Kwari, who commiserated with the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Emir of Zazzau Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, the royal family and the entire people of Zazzau Emirate stated that both men would be immensely missed.

The Senator prayed for the repose of Iyan and Talban Zazzau, while urging citizens to imbibe the good virtues of both men.