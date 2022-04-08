Leading consumer lending company in Nigeria, Zedvance Finance, has reaffirmed its commitment to serve one million new users through the mobile app and other digital channels.

Managing director, Zedvance Finance Limited, Mr. Ever Obi, said the mobile app was modified to provide fast and convenient loans to millions of Nigerians as it continues to redefine the app into a lifestyle product.

Obi disclosed that the company recently relaunched its mobile lending app, MoneyPal with a redesigned user interface, simplified application process and access to more nano loans.

He said the upgraded MoneyPal app comes with fascinating new features that would provide a top-notch and seamless digital lending experience for its existing and potential customers.

“Zedvance Finance has always been at the forefront of providing best-in-class financial solutions to its customers; we are very excited to relaunch the MoneyPal app to also serve millions of both salary and non-salary earners in Nigeria. The app was redesigned in response to extensive consumers’ feedback and changing user trends, with a focus on simplicity, security, availability, and speed. That is why we are rolling out the new app with the #MadeForMore campaign”, Obi said.

Head of product marketing and brand communications, Zedvance Finance, Mr. Lukmon Oloyede said: “the key highlights of the new app include access to more nano loans, adding that new and existing customers can now get up to N100,000 nano loans within minutes on the app. This is accessible to both non-salary earners and salary earners within 18 to 55 years with an active bank account, BVN, email and phone number.”

Oloyede however assured that the company will continue to develop its digital proposition even further over the next months, exceeding the expectations of its customers whilst improving its customer experience.

He also hinted that the company will be announcing an Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code lending option and asset financing (Buy Now, Pay Later) service this year.