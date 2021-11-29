Founder of Abuja based Precision Engineering company, ZEETIN Engineering Ltd, Azibaola Robert has said the company would create about 600 direct jobs for Nigerians when it is fully operational. The company is building a state-of-the-art heavy duty vehicles’ manufacturing factory in Abuja’

Speaking during a media tour of the multibillion-naira facility yesterday, Robert said his aim is to take a bold step to develop and advance technology in Nigeria to par with the rest of the world.

“This is part of my personal contribution to make Nigeria great,” he said. Roberts feels that Nigeria’s problem is the early discovery of oil that has made it a lame dug that cannot harness its vast potentials. Robert said when the factory is operating at full production capacity, “we will create between 500 and 600 jobs.”

According to him, over N3.5 billion has been invested in the setting up of the factory that is 70 per cent completed. He is hopeful the project would be completed if the needed resources are available to conclude the remaining 30 per cent part of the factory.

“Bank of Industry has given us the offer of N2.5 billion. NEXIM Bank is also working on our application for N2.5 billion,” he said, stating that while some commercial banks have shown interest to partner with him, no financial commitment has been received from them.

Robert disclosed that some foreign technical partners from Turkey are being expected to design a protype of the machine that would be handling the production of electrical materials from the factory.

“We should be able to produce dozers and excavators here from here,” he said while bragging that the manufacturing of heavy-duty machines can be simply done in Nigeria up to 80 per cent, with few materials to be imported to complete the production process.

“In this place, there are going to be direct and indirect jobs and its going to be an incubator for harnessing of talents for youths. We have one of the biggest 3D software manufacturers, Solid Works as partners for the training of youths to be able to design their own products.

“Other industries are also going to come of this place, including our suppliers of most of our raw materials and some finished parts. We are going to be doing the big-ticket things. Those big-ticket things will have enormous ripple on other industries. Not just that, we are going to inspire people to also start doing great things.

Zeetin focuses on all types of metal works of high-end engineering. It has acquired and installed the most sophisticated production machines (CNCs, Plasmas, 5Axis Milling, Lathes, etc) in the metal works industry in Nigeria. With its capacity, Robert said Zeetin will be functioning as an OEM (original equipment manufacturer) for Nigeria and will be churning out full-scale industrial product for the Automotive, Aeronautic, Aviation, Railways, Marine, Agricultural sectors, among others.

Zeetin has array of machines that are for the manufacture of other machines, spares and equipment. This is why Zeetin is leading the way to become Nigeria’s proudly OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) at full-scale industrial levels for Nigeria.