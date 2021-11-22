The final of the Delta State Principals’ Cup earlier scheduled for Friday November 26 will now hold on Tuesday November 30.

The new date for Zenith Bank sponsored all secondary schools football competition’s grand finale, according to the Delta State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, was fixed due to logistics reasons.

The permanent secretary for the Ministry, Mr. Augustine Oghoro,

in a statement said the final will take place at Stephen Keshi Ultramodern Stadium, Asaba.

The statement, however, regretted the inconveniences caused by the change in date because finalists are already eager to face one another in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

Defending Champions, School Of Commerce, Warri, qualified for the final of the developmental football fiesta after edged out Ovwor Mixed Secondary School in a ‘marathon’ penalty shootout.

In an encounter decided at the Valley Stream British Academy school pitch in Sapele, the two teams went on a scoring spree during the shootout which eventually ended with a 21-20 victory for School of Commerce after the full time score stood at 1-1.

At the Kwale Stadium, Kwale, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School had an easy ride over Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro with a commanding 4-0 victory in the second semi final encounter.

Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro will now take on Ovwor Mixed Secondary School in the Third Place match billed to take place at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba on November 30 just as School of Commerce clash with Osadenis Mixed School in the final.