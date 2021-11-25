The sponsor of the ongoing Delta State Principals’ Cup football competition, Zenith Bank, has promised that loads of goodies will be given to the finalists of the annual event.

The competition is a developmental football competition organised for all Secondary schools in the state.

This is the 5th edition in which Delta State in partnership with the apex bank have been putting smiles on the faces of young lads eager to exhibit their raw talents to the world.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, has said that all the last four teams will be rewarded with various ranges of gift items as part of the final day activities.

“We are very committed to developmental programmes in various ways. For sports, we believe in our catch them young initiatives of which the Delta Principals’ Cup is one of them.

“I congratulate all the finalists for the 2021 event and to show that they are all winners, all of them will go home with attractive gift items on final day next week,” Onyeagwu said.

Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, will host the final match on Tuesday November 30. Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro and Ovwor Mixed Secondary School will clash in the Third Place match billed to be the curtain raiser before the final match involving the defending champions, School of Commerce and Osadenis Mixed School.

To reach the final, Osadenis Mixed Secondary School had an easy ride over Alaka Grammar School, Ozoro with a commanding 4-0 victory while School of Commerce managed to edge Ovwor Mixed Secondary School 21-20 in a marathon penalty shootout after full time score stood at 1-1.