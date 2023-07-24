Zenith Bank, RemCo Academy Hold Squash Tourney In Lagos

Zenith Bank Plc in partnership with RemCo Sports Academy (RSA) is set to thrill squash enthusiasts as the maiden Squash Open tournament for Senior and Junior professionals takes place from today at Ikoyi Club 1938.

Over 71 squash players will be vying for honours in the camp programme expected to run from July 24 to July 28. The camp offers a unique platform for children aged 5-18 to learn the game of squash and engage in a variety of engaging summer activities. One week tournament follows afterwards.

Rerhe Idonije, Chief Executive Officer of RSA, said the tournament will feature a mix of 53 male and 18 female players. She also announced an enticing cash prize of $1000 for the champion in each category.

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Zenith Bank, our sponsors, Ikoyi Club 1938, our host, and the Nigeria Squash Federation to make this event a reality,” Rerhe said.

She underscored the international recognition the tournament enjoys with the Professional Squash Association (PSA) and the World Squash Federation (WSF).

Rerhe commended Zenith Bank, Nestle Nigeria, Amstel, MacTay, and Afrione for their generous sponsorship.