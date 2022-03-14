Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc and 15 others companies on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited will be receiving a total of N770.783 billion as final dividend payout for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Dividend has remained one of the key factors that traditionally drive stock market activities and aids investment decisions towards stocks across the globe, and Nigerian bourse is not an exception.

A dividend is a payment made by a corporation to its shareholders, usually as a distribution of profits. When a corporation earns a profit or surplus, the corporation is able to re-invest the profit in the business called retained earnings and pay a proportion of the profit as a dividend to shareholders.

The other companies are MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Nestle Nigeria, Lafarge Africa, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Nigerian Breweries, United Capital, Vitafoam Nigeria, NASCON Allied Industries (NASCON), Africa Prudential, PZ Cussons Nigeria, Transcorp Hotels and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals.

For the period under review, Dangote Cement in line with its dividend policy, the board of directors proposed a final dividend of N340.82 billion, representing N20 per share. MTNN declared a final dividend of N13.12 per share, amounting to N174.442 billion, while Zenith Bank, GTCO and UBA proposed final dividend of N2.80, N2.70 and 80 kobo, amounting to N87.91 billion, N79.46 billion and N27.36 billion, respectively.

Also, Nestle Nigeria to pay final dividend of N20.213 billion or N25.50 per share, while Lafarge Africa and Dangote Sugar Refinery proposed a final dividend of N16.108 billion and N12.147 billion.

Others are; Nigerian Breweries, United Capital, Vitafoam, NASCON, Africa Prudential, PZ Cussons, Transcorp Hotels and Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals with a dividend payout of N9.69 billion, N1.5 billion, N1.88 billion, N1.06 billion, N1 billion, N992.62 million, N716.98 million and N132.94 million, respectively.

UBA, Total Nigeria, Meyer, Custodian Investment, NNFM and Consolidated Hallmark Insurance offered an interim dividend of 20 kobo, N4.00, N1.50, 10 kobo, 15 kobo and 0.02 kobo per share, amounting to N6.840 billion, N1.358 billion, N0. 797 billion, N0.588 billion, N0.267 billion and N0.214 billion, respectively.

Market analysts noted dividend, paying stocks is very important to income investors for many reasons, saying that the reason is that dividend payment is plays a role in stock valuation.

“Beyond valuation, dividend paying stocks can be a good source of stable income streams. Many investors will want to invest in companies with a history of growing dividend,” they said.

Market analyst and managing director/CEO APT Securities and Funds Limited, Mr. Garba Kurfi commended listed companies for posting impressive result and accounts for 2021, expressing concerns that the declared dividend by these companies did not reflect in the trajectory of the stock market.

According to him, these companies have declared impressive dividend payout to investors but I do not know why the stock market did not respond to dividend payout by Dangote Cement, Zenith Bank, among others. Although the likes of GTCO and UBA released their audited accounts after the close of trading last week, I am yet to see stock price appreciation.

“Take for instance, Lafarge Africa last year was trading at N31 and declared N1.00 per ordinary but this year, the company declared N2.00 and trading at N24.00 per share. The dividend by these companies has not reflected in our domestic market.”

On his part, analyst and CEO, Wyoming Capital & Partners, Mr. Tajudeen Olayinka urged investors to investigate if these companies were paying from the reserve or current earnings reported on the NGX.

“For those companies that have proposed dividend, we praise their effort. If a company is paying from current earnings, it shows effective management despite the challenges. What some of these companies are paying as dividend is substantial which is good for their stock prices,” he said.

He added that, “it is excessive if a company is paying over 10 per cent yield on its dividend to shareholders and it means these companies are operating at a higher cost per capital. When you have a functional market where companies are doing well, I do not expect a company to pay more than five per cent yield on dividend to shareholders.

“That was the level our domestic market was in 2007 before the global economic meltdown. If a company is able to pay at least five per cent yield, it means they will be able to raise money at a low level per capital.”