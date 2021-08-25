Zepz, formerly WorldRemit Group has raised $292 million from new equity investors Farallon Capital among others, as well as backing from existing investors Leapfrog, TCV and Accel to achieve a valuation of $5 billion.

Zepz is revolutionising the P2P cross-border payments market, an estimated $1 tillion market opportunity which continues to be predominantly offline and is characterised by high prices and poor customer experience.

Zepz reaches over 5,000 money transfer corridors, including emerging markets with high barriers to entry, establishing digital connectivity into geographies that had previously been underserved. WorldRemit and Sendwave brands offer a faster (85 per cent of transactions settled in minutes) and more flexible (digital offering with multiple pay-in and pay-out options) user experience at fairer prices.

The funding round will allow Zepz to continue to invest in its technology, platform and customer proposition. Zepz sees significant growth opportunities both in its existing markets by driving engagement and deeper market penetration, as well as expanding into new markets and further extending its platform to offer additional value-added services to its users.

The chief executive officer of Zepz, Breon Corcoran, said: “Today’s announced raise is another important step in the execution of our strategy. Following the acquisition of Sendwave we have made significant progress with the integration of the different businesses and are retaining both the Sendwave and WorldRemit brands.

“In that context we are proud to announce the rebranding of our holding Company to Zepz. The additional funds raised enable us to accelerate investment to prosecute our very sizeable growth opportunity whilst further strengthening our high-quality investor base and our mission to provide fair, fast, flexible payments for our customers”.

In 2020, Zepz brands enabled over 4.5m monthly transactions on its platform generating almost $10 billion of Gross Send Volumes and $338 million of revenues.