Ziggy Xolane better known as Xolanendhlovu has no doubt gotten the reputation to make the cut for the annual Forbes list of billionaires with his vast knowledge in business and entrepreneurship.

Indeed, Xolanendhlovu who is the chairman of DafriGroup Plc, has earned a deserved accolade by the way he expanded his multinational public company with the addition of DafriBank, a digital-only bank that is first of its kind in Africa.

DafriBank, launched in July 2021 offers digital entrepreneurs the opportunity of border-defying seamless payment across all platforms and across over 180 countries. With the founding of DafriBank, Ziggy Xolane has opened a new path for the continent’s teeming digital entrepreneurs and by extension, is boosting Africa’s digital economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

For someone that started life as a disk jockey, Ziggy Xolane rose to build a multi-national public company based in South Africa but with subsidiaries in Nigeria, Botswana, Comoros Island and the UK.

“A positive mind finds opportunity in everything,” he posted on his Instagram page, @xolanendhlovu, in response to questions about how he chanced upon his innovative ideas.

Xolanendhlovu is also revolutionizing the workplace by enshrining equal opportunity for all who want to work for his expanding business empire.

He especially roots for gender equality in the workplace. At the University of Hohenheim when he was invited to be part of a panel on research on Perception of Women Entrepreneurship in June, 2021, Ziggy Xolane had argued that women are important in organization and equally ambitious as men.

Expanding on the subject matter on his Instagram page, @xolanendhlovu, he disclosed: “DafriGroup has made a huge stride to be more inclusive and supportive of women. We promote gender equality and take women’s leadership seriously in an effort to end misogyny and re-write archaic gender roles.”

In the same vein, he is also rewriting the paradigm of corporate social responsibility with his model of corporate and personal philanthropy. From contributing R500, 000 to the Covid-19 Solidarity Fund to pledging N100 million for an education initiative for underprivileged kids in Nigeria to personal giveaway to the needy across Africa, Xolanendhlovu is blazing the trail of charity in a way that shows clearly that philanthropy is a call for everybody.