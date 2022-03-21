Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in Anambra State has affirmed that the institution enjoys cordial and good working relationship with the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan saying it is not associated with a group which reportedly called for her sack.

In a disclaimer signed by the registrar, Barrister Philomena Iwara Okoye, on behalf of the Governing Council and the management of the university, the institution dissociated itself from the call by a civil society group for the sack of the head of service, adding that the press release issued by the group was not authorised or sponsored by it.

The disclaimer further stated that the university did not at any time commission any individual, organisation or association, either directly or by proxy to make disparaging remarks on the person of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

The university reaffirmed its recognition and respect for constituted authorities, stressing that as an Ivory tower, it has streamlined channels of communication to engage constituted authorities.

In the disclaimer, the university also stated that, “it is equally imperative to point out that the institution mentioned in the press release- NNAMANI Azikiwe University, Awka does not represent the name of our institution which is Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.”

