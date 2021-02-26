Nigerian street pop artiste, Zinoleesky is ready to drop the much anticipated remix of his hit single, “Kilofeshe”, featuring DMW sensation, Mayorkun.

In a post via his his Instagram page recently, he revealed the release date for the remix of Kilofeshe when he wrote, “Kilofeshe remix… 26/02/2021”.

Zinoleesky and Mayorkun were spotted together in the studio, working on the remix of “Kilofeshe” on Jan. 11, 2021. The remix will be released on the 26th of February.