Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed hope that President Muhammadu Buhari will provide the guidance to help the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of its convention slated for February 26, to achieve equity and justice in its zoning formula.

He spoke to State House correspondents on Friday after leading a delegation to meet with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He expressed confidence that Buhari will continue to provide the direction to move the party forward.

Asked by State House corespondents to advise his party on zoning, the governor said he was not in the position to advise the APC on the issue, noting, however, that the party was working on the formula, which he said, will be made known after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party approves same.

According to him, it is after the NEC approval that “we’ll know where the president will come from.”

He said: “I will be hesitant to delve into the details of this question because, one, I’m not in any position or capacity to advise the party. I am a governor, I am a member of the party and I will continue to be guided by the party leadership and in line with party discipline.

“We have a President in place, we are the party that’s in government, our President is the leader of the party. I believe that His Excellency, Mr. President, will continue to offer us the guidance that’s required and will do that which we need to do under his leadership.

“I am not sure that I am capable, or have the capacity to begin to advise the party when I am just a member of the party and a governor, and the party has a leader who is the President.

“We are aware that the party is working on zoning and when that is formalised and ratified by NEC, then it will be made public. So we’ll know where the chairman of the party will come from, we’ll know where the President will come from and things will evolve in their own time.”

Abiodun added that the Ogun State delegation was in the Aso Rock villa to thank the President for his recent visit to the state to commission a number of projects.