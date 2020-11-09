In this interview, with NAHUM SULE, national chairman Action Democratic Party (ADP) and presidential candidate in the 2019 general election Engr. Yabagi Yusuf Sani, speaks on some pressing issues in the polity.

What is your in position as one of the northern leaders on the recent #ENDSARS protest in the Nigeria?

My position as a Nigerian in the first place is that it is a sad chapter, in the sense that when this administration came on board Nigerians had a lot of expectations in terms of how it will impact their lives positively but like we are all now seeing it is like jumping from frying pan to fire. This is what I think is responsible for the #ENDSARS protest. Well, aside from the fact that SARS went out of their rules of engagement in terms of fighting arm robbery and other things like that. But the crux of the matter is the fact that the entire country across the board became disenchanted, confused and frustrated with the administration.

Yes there is a government but there is no governance. People had expected that the pedigree of the president could have served as a kind of panacea to a lot of problem that we have in this country but that is not the case; as I have said, that is why the protest gathered such a momentum across particularly the southern part of the country. It also happened in the northern part of the county but not with the same intensity.

Do you agree that the #ENDSARS protest despite being more pronounced in the southern part of Nigeria, is a plot towards change of this regime?

This regime change plot has being there before the #ENDSARS, the Southerners have been calling for restructuring. You have IPOB who have come out clearly to say that they want the country to be divided. #ENDSARS is just another avenue that people used to express what they have been saying in so many ways.

What is your take on the call for restructuring of Nigeria?

Restructuring is something that is embedded in the constitution. You see that the country has grown beyond a certain point and the dynamics are changing, every thing about life changes as you move on.

The constitution itself has a role for all these things, it can be done within the system you have today if it is working the way it should work, and the only reason it is not working the way it should is because the recruitment of leadership in this country is corrupt. The electoral law we have cannot guarantee you free and fair election and we need an electoral law to guarantee that and that is what we expect the president to do before he leaves office.

So, are you saying you’re not comfortable with the style of leadership in Nigeria?

I am not comfortable, nobody is comfortable even those in government are not comfortable not only people like us who are not part of it and they know it themselves; Even the President is not happy because this is not what he wanted to do because he came with the intention of changing the scenario but that is not happening. So every body is not happy.

Do you believe in zoning of the presidency position in Nigeria?

I don’t believe in zoning and I don’t think the presidency should be zoned to any part of the country because it is an elite idea. It is the elite that are looking for ways so that there can steal the resources of the country that are deceiving the citizens that if the power comes to our side you will have better life. It is not true because look at what is happening in Katsina State today. If zoning was something that will impact the common man’s life Katsina people would not be suffering from killings and such a horrible situation they find themselves in terms of insecurity and all other things that you think would not be there.

You were the presidential candidate of ADP in the 2019 election; Tell us what plans you had and still have for Nigeria?

Nigeria is a promise of greatness if you look at the natural endowment God has given to us. We have no Business with poverty, if you have leaders that are informed and have the correct skills of governance. Like what we posses in ADP and what I posses. I know that God’s willing if I have the opportunity of ruling this country we can turn things around within the shortest possible time because what is it that you need around that you don’t have in this country? We have human capital, natural resources you have, population you have. What is it exactly that the country does not have that we should be battling with abject poverty?