In the build up to the 2023 general election, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe, has said there is no zoning or rotation of the presidency in the constitution of the APC.

Prof Ajumbe who made this known while interacting with journalists yesterday said those agitating that the presidency should be rotated between the North and South are oblivious of the fact that it is not also contained in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Zoning is not contained in the constitution of several political parties including the APC. It is not also in the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria”, he said.

The former commissioner for Information, Tourism and Public Utilities in Imo State stressed that the South East or the Southern Nigeria should not wallow in the belief that power will be given to them on a platter of gold.

He said in a democratic setting, power is not given but taken, stressing that the South should rather demonstrate more seriousness if it is desirous to capture the presidency.

He accused Southern governors of not having enough to show its determination to produce the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

“What efforts have they made to realise this intention? INEC’s registration of voters is ongoing more effectively in the North. What have the Southern governors done to mobilise their people to register as democracy is all about majority votes. It is about the people of voting age,” he noted.

Ajumbe who was also Imo State chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), one of the legacy parties that formed the APC, said he is rather in support of a Nigerian president, irrespective of where he comes from, that would give Nigerians good governance.

“What is paramount is the unity of Nigeria, not where the president comes from. In the United States, there was a time the Bush family produced the US president and two state governors. I don’t care where the next president of Nigeria comes from as long as he guarantees us good governance,” he added.