The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shifted its planned National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to 8pm on Wednesday night.

The decision was reached at the national caucus meeting which also postponed its meeting to 4pm same day. While the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting will hold by 7pm same this Wednesday night.

The caucus meeting held at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The postponement of the meeting was announced by PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

Even though he didn’t give details on why the NEC meeting was postponed, it was learnt that they couldn’t reach an agreement on the contentious zoning formula yet as well as other issues surrounding the committees for the May 28 primary election.

The caucus and NEC meetings are meant to take a position on whether or not the party should throw its presidential ticket open.

Recall that the issue of zoning has been contentious.

Some party leaders at the Caucus meeting include the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and other National Working Committee (NWC) members; Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin and other BoT members including, Former vice president, Namadi Sambo; former Senate president David Mark; state governors of the party.

