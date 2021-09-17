The first Professor of Digital Economy in the world Archbishop Sam Zuga has again beckoned on Nigerians, Africans and all their Governments not to look down on ZUGACOIN but embrace it to revive their respective ailing economics.

Well, the reason is not farfetched; Zugacoin the most successful Cryptocurrency in Africa has continued to maintain leadership in price and value on the global market for one month and still counting.

According to the founder, Zugacoin’s overwhelming growth is worth celebrating and best time for Nigerians and Africans in general to take on the opportunity to gain financial freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “In September 2020, I told my listeners in MUBI Adamawa State, during the first AFRICAN FINANCIAL REVOLUTION CONFERENCE ( AFREC), that Naira is going to continue falling until it gets to 1000 per 1 US Dollar. I told them that I am bringing a currency that would revive the economy of Nigeria and Africa. At that time, Naira was slightly above 300 per dollar. ZUGACOIN was launched in 1/12/2020.

Today, it is a testimony on the news that Naira drops to 570 per dollar, while Bitcoin is trading over 3 BTC to 1 ZUGACOIN on the global market and that is where the world is going. (Can’t you see a clear handwriting on the wall?)

I am calling on Nigerians, Africans and all their Governments not to look down on ZUGACOIN but embrace it to revive their economy. The earliest they understand that ZUGACOIN is the only help to clear their debts and stop borrowing, the best for them. Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga.”

Zugacoin was officially launched with the sole aim of providing ways to help every willing, average Nigerian, Africans to have financial liberation and earn a better living.