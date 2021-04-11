BY JOSHUA DADA |

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has described his Borno State counterpart, Prof. Babagana Zulum, as a man of strong character and conviction who is determined to carry on despite the daunting security challenges in his domain.

He said but for his strong character and conviction, the enormous security challenges in Borno were enough for anyone to run away.

Oyetola spoke in Ibadan on Saturday at the 2021 Luncheon and Awards ceremony of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, where Zulum was honoured by the association as both Most Distinguished Alumnus and the Alumnus of the Year.

“From the documentary we just watched, I can see that the governor in less than two years has done tremendously well. And like we all know, the reward for hard work is more work. I believe this award will spur him to do more great things for the people of Borno. I congratulate you for these honours. You truly deserve them” Oyetola said.

Zulum on his part, thanked the alumni association for the award, saying the honour would encourage him to improve on the tempo of service delivery in the State.

On his part, the chairman of the occasion and former Health minister, Prof. Isaac Adewole, commended Zulum for carrying on from where his predecessor, Senator Kashim Shettima, left.

He commended Shettima for discovering Zulum, just as he described Oyetola as a magician, saying most times he wondered how the Governor managed to pay salaries and still carried on with infrastructure developments.