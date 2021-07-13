Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has visited the minister of agriculture and rural development, Alhaji Mohammad Sabo Nanono in Abuja, towards the domestication of the federal government’s programme on Rural Grazing Area otherwise known as ‘RUGA’ project.

Governor Zulum informed the minister that he had already approved the allocation of land in Borno for the RUGA project under the National Livestock Development Plan.

Zulum explained that in addition to the ongoing ranching project sited in the central part of Borno, the state was in another collaborative project that will be extended to the southern and northern part of the state.

Officials from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture are expected to arrive in Maiduguri on an assessment for the commencement of other projects.

In his remarks, the minister commended Governor Zulum for his foresight and his efforts so far and assured the completion of the ongoing work.