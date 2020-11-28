By Babagana Goni Saleh |

Amidst sporadic attacks by boko haram and ISWAP terror groups, Borno State Government has sustained its programme of resettling IDPs in their ancestral homes as the most critical phase of reconstructing the state for an inclusive and comprehensive economic resuscitation programme.

The now 10-year old terror war in the Northeast has displaced millions of people from their home communities in the region, with hundreds of thousands of them crammed in IDP camps in Maiduguri and other towns across Borno State, the epicentre of the violent conflict.

The situation robbed the state of the hands that built its economy to the status of the most prosperous and enviable commercial hub, forming a glorious trade and commercial nucleus, among the East, North, West and Central Africa over the ages.

With the colossal population of farmers, fishermen and trans-border traders sacked from their communities, where they had been undertaking their economic ventures since time immemorial, and pathetically crammed in an environment of complete indolence in IDP camps, the once-enviably thriving economic bulk production of the Lake Chad region became virtually completely halted.

Consequently, interstate (between Borno and its sister Nigerian states) and trans-border (between Nigeria and the East and Central Africa, through Borno) commercial ventures thinned to the most pathetically inconsequential state.

Three starkly enormous realities rose in this situation to stare Borno State in the face since 2016.

The largest percentage of the state funds which should have been expended on development projects and programmes is drained to the upkeep of the IDPs in the camps and numerous other aspects of the humanitarian crisis management. The state cannot continue to bear this ad infinitum.

The end to terror activities ravaging the terrain seems not in sight and, therefore, the state government cannot continue watching its economy anguishing to virtual non-existence, with hundreds of thousands of its productive hands languishing in indolence in IDP camps.

With the IDPs resettled in their ancestral communities to pick up their pieces and rebuild their prosperous lives in environments they have mastered over the ages, they would participate in securing their communities and economic ventures towards a possible gradual fizzling out of terror or, at least, mitigate it to a level that ceases to constitute any threat to their lives and economic ventures.

Subsequently, the state government is faced with the growing imperative of forging a viable synergy with the people in a strategic engagement to facilitate a comprehensive economic resuscitation for the state. It cannot succeed on this with the people writhing in indolence as IDPs.

The state government is, therefore, left with no option but to resettle the IDPs in their ancestral communities to invest as much as necessary in their capacities to bounce back to life through economic ventures.

The hard way, the only way, as the film maker would say. As the pioneer commissioner for Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement during the administration of his predecessor, former Governor (now Senator) Kashim Shettima, Prof. Babagana Zulum coordinated and supervised the reconstruction of communities liberated from Boko Haram.

He, consequently, acquired the most tremendous invaluable knowledge and experience on the terrain, the volume of destructions unleashed on the hundreds of communities, and the volume and value of work required to rebuild those communities to prosperity.

With his 10-pact transformation agenda for the state as his toolkit, Zulum, on assumption of the governorship office on 29 May, 2019, concentrated his major attention on the resettlement of the IDPs back home.

The IDPs resettlement, according to the Borno State Emergency Management Agency (BOSEMA), is a prelude to the closure of the 145 IDP camps located in Maiduguri, Dikwa, Monguno, Rann, Pulka, Banki, Gwoza and three other communities along the border with Cameroon in or before May, 2021.

With a loud bang, therefore, the Professor Babagana Zulum-led state government recently launched the resettlement of IDPs programme, beginning with the first batch of 500 to the Lake Chad shores farming and fishing community of Baga.

Powered by his titanic braveness against the incessant terror activities around the Lake Chad region, Governor Zulum personally spearheaded the relocation of the first-batch Baga IDPs.

The launch of the resettlement programme with Baga was due to the community’s strategic importance in the economy of the Lake Chad region.

A section of the public, especially the military in the Northeast theatre of terror war, described Zulum as rather foolhardy by ignoring security warnings that the coast was still not clear for him to embark on the most delicate venture, which resulted in the death of about 20 members of his convoy in an ambush by the terrorists.

The terror groups unleashed a fierce repulsion of the IDPs resettlement programme by descending on the governor’s convoy, twice in four days, reportedly on his way to and from the resettlement, as expression of their dreadful determination, not just to torpedo the programme, but, apparently, to send a clear message to Borno State and Nigeria that they are still in control of the Lake Chad region and no power can rout them there.

The terror groups’ action would, therefore, imply that the IDPs resettlement would be an exercise in futility, as they would only be resettled in ‘hell’.

The Zulum-led government seems unruffled and undeterred by the terrorists threats.

As the two titans – the terror groups and Zulum – clash over their determinations, the resettlement programme seem continuing apace.

Governor Zulum has been inaugurating committees to complete the ongoing reconstruction works and facilitate the full restoration of civil authority comprising the presence of policemen, civilian JTF, local government officials, and law courts in the hitherto desolate, most of them virtually terrorists-controlled, local government areas of the Northern and Central Borno zones.

The committees are to continue with rehabilitation and reconstruction work and to undertake palliative repairs of roads in collaboration with the men of the Nigerian Army, to put in place all requirements that will ensure safety of lives and properties of returnees, to facilitate the establishment of civil authorities on ground, to identify IDPs willing to return home, and to address any other matter that is incidental to the smooth return and safety of lives and properties of the returnees.

Governor Zulum has, since the launch of the resettlement, been explaining to the public that Borno’s resettlement drive is aimed at helping citizens pick up the pieces of their lives and move on, after many years of displacement.

The governor said that government would help the returnees to engage in agricultural and other economic activities that would make them self-reliant and be productive members of the state.

Governor Zulum, fully mindful of the international humanitarian law prohibiting any authority to force any IDP or refugee to return to his ancestral home, has always argued that he is encouraged to implement the resettlement programme by the increasing demand from the IDPs to return home on their own volition to pick up their pieces and rebuild their lives.

By the last unofficial estimates, the state government had resettled no fewer than 10,000 IDPs to their ancestral homes in in Boko Haram-ruined communities in 14 local government areas of the state.

The IDPs resettlement is expected to be the major catalyst for Lake Chad Basin economic activities to renounce to their prosperous past.

‒Saleh writes from Maiduguri.