By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of 132 persons as chairmen and members of boards and some government establishments, senior special assistants and special assistants that will play diverse roles in ongoing implementation of the governor’s bold vision for the state.

Spokesman to the governor, Malam Isa Gusau announced the appointment in a statement issued on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement directed all those listed to expect letters from office of the secretary to the state government which will specify the nature of their appointments and effective dates.

“The Governor congratulated the appointees and expect their very best in serious tasks ahead,” the statement reads.