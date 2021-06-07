Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has reconstituted the board of the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) with Lawan Maina Mahmud as chairman. This marks the first term of the new chairman.

The special adviser on public relations and strategy, Malam Isa Gusau who announced the appointment at the weekend, said Zulum reconstituted the Board in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Borno State Independent Electoral Commission Law, 2002.

The statement said Zulum also appointed Barr Ahmadu Betara as member for the second and final term, while Zanna Ali Garga, Mohammed Zanna Mu’azu and Hussaini Kachalla as members for first term tenure.

Gusau also announced that Governor Zulum has appointed Ibrahim Mohammed Lawolom as chairman, board of the newly established Audit Service Commission.

Acting in accordance with Sections 25(1)(a-c) and 29(1) of the Audit Service Commission Law, 2021, Zulum appointed Zanna Dalatu Shettima Kullima, Mohammed Kauji and Lawan Gana Mustapha as members of the board.