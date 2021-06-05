Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the release of N100m to assist in the take-off of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno, which was recently approved by the federal government.

He made the announcement yesterday when he received the rector of the polytechnic, Professor Garba Mohammed Ngala, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

Zulum said of the N100m, he had already released N50m to the Ministry of Higher Education for rehabilitation works at a proposed temporary site of the polytechnic, provided by the state government earlier, while he was releasing additional N50m to the polytechnic management to supplement commencement of their operations.

The governor said his administration was committed to complimenting the efforts of the federal government in ensuring that all necessary requirements are met for the polytechnic to function.

Earlier, the rector, Prof. Garba, said the polytechnic planned to start enrolment of students by October this year.

He reiterated the commitment of the polytechnic’s management to the success of the institution for the development of Borno State.