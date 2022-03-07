For the fourth time, Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, yesterday, undertook humanitarian assessment of Malam-Fatori, headquarters of Abadam local government area in northern Borno on the fringes of the Lake Chad. He has also approved 20 Buffalo patrol vehicles to support surveillance and fighting against insurgents in the area.

Zulum had visited Malam-Fatori in February 2020, July 2021 and October 2021, before his latest visit on the 6th of March 2022.

The latest visit was for the governor to finally re-assess resettlement works he had assigned a committee to do. The committee is chaired by the state’s commissioner for agriculture, Engr Bukar Talba.

Zulum inspected 1,000 temporary shelters put in place by the committee which the households will occupy before permanent houses are fully reconstructed.

The governor also directed the state’s commissioner for reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement (RRR) to immediately rebuild five blocks of classrooms at a central primary school within the next 10 days.

Zulum also directed the rehabilitation of a healthcare centre and a Friday-mosque around the old cattle market in the town.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the resettlement committee’s work, preparatory for the return of IDPs and refugees who stayed in Bosso and Diffa border towns in Niger Republic since 2014, after fleeing attacks at communities in some of the 10 local government areas located in northern Borno.

“500 households will, insha Allah, arrive before Ramadan fast. This is the right time to resettle them back to their ancestral homes in a safe and dignified manner before the rainy season”, Zulum said.

The governor explained that each of the returnees would be supported with N100,000 as part of a participatory rebuilding approach.

While in Malam-Fatori, Governor Zulum approved 20 Buffalo patrol vehicles to support surveillance and fighting against insurgents by the Nigerian military and volunteers made up of youths in the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes.

Zulum announced the approval during a meeting with the military commander of 68 Battalion, FOB in charge of Malam-Fatori. He said that the operational vehicles would be given to them during the returning of the refugees.

He said 10 of the vehicles would go to the battalion, while the remaining 10 would go to the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes who complement the military.

Zulum also directed the resettlement committee to work with the battalion to identify their needs and make recommendations towards addressing them.

The governor was accompanied on the trip by the member representing Abadam at the State House of Assembly, Hon Jamna Bong, commissioners of RRR, Engr Mustapha Gubio, Justice, Barrister Kaka Shehu Lawan, local government and emirate affairs, Sugun Mai Mele. Also in the delegation were some elders of Abadam local government area that included Prof Shettima Umara Bulakarima of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Bulama Kagu who is executive chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board as well as a former council chairman, Babagana Babayamari.