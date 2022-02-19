The 2022 Northern Nigeria Peace Achievers Global Award is set to honour men and women who have contributed exceptionally to the growth and development of the northern region.

The event which has honoured great men and women from the north is set to host crémé dela crémé from the north to a grandeur event.

This was made known in Abuja by a representative of the organisation Amb. Kingsley Amafibe at a press conference in Abuja.

According to him, the event would witness respected personalities from all spheres of life in the north at the event.

He stated that it was high time people start seeing the north for the good they do and the effort they are making towards stabilizing the region and not for the insecurity caused by bandits, insurgents, and enemies of progress.

He called on Nigerians to see the effort of some northerners who are fighting to keep the country united and stable.

He promised that the selection for the award was made by credible Nigerians who have contributed their quota in the growth and development of the country.

Amafibe said, “Though Boko Haram and other bandits are trying very hard to destablise the region, the good being achieved in infrastructural and youth development is overwhelming.”

“ Yet they are killing and maiming innocent people for their gains. We want to show the world that the northerners are loving people who are working to prove the socio-cultural good of the Nigerians.

“This award would go a long way in telling people that they are being watched and their good deeds are being recognized.” He concluded.

Those who have been penciled down for the award are the governor of Jigawa State, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno, Alh. Yakubu Muritala Ajaka, Alh. Abdullahi Bello BODEJO, Kashifu Inuwa, CCIE, Engr. Ahmad Salihijo Ahmad, Alh Dr Musa Mubarak Saliu, Abdulganiyu Suleiman, Mrs maryam M.l Abdul, Hon. Joseph Asuku Bello, Alh Murtala Abdulkadir Dan Iya, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Abara, Prof Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, former Federal House of Representatives member Mohammed Garba Gololo of Gamawa constituency of Bauchi State, Nollywood Actor, Uzee Usman and others.

Previously, some prominent Nigerians including first lady of Sokoto state, Hajiya Dr Mariya Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Senator Haliru Dauda Jika, Hon Bashir Muhammed Dala, Alhaji Yarima Shatima, leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, Umar Sanda Abdullahi, Yakubu Mohammed, Mal shehu Ahmad Isah, Emir of Daura, HRH Alhaji Umar Faruq Umar and others have been recognized by the organization for their contribution to peace in Northern Nigeria.