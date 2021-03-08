ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Monday laid foundation for the construction a new bus terminal that is designed to have 593 lock-up shops and market stalls, the combination of which is valued at N2 billion.

The 49,000 square meters concrete embedded bus terminal, sited along Bama road in Maiduguri, will comprise 373 lock up shops and 220 market stalls, making 593 shops and stalls.

Governor Zulum said at the flag-off that the project is expected to be completed within 18 months, and he charged contractors to work within stipulated time while maintaining high quality in executing their work.

The Governor also announced the present Bama road motor park will be relocated to the new terminal when completed, while a new Mega school will be sited where the motor park is located, after it is moved.

Commissioner of Commerce, Yerima Kareto, said 10 contractors were involved in the project and had been mobilised with 15 percent of the sum.

Speaking on behalf of project handlers, Engr. Usman Tijjani Monguno assured the Governor that work will be done according to high standards and specifications of the design. End