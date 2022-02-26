Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum has expressed gratitude to residents of Maiduguri over the massive reception for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo during his visit to the state.

The governor also aplogised to those who were affected by traffic restrictions during the visit.

Zulum said he knew people were affected in different ways, but assured the people that their pains were not in vain.

In a broadcast following the vice president’s visit, the governor said: “The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday announced the federal government’s plan to support Borno within a few months with a model that would help our ongoing concerted efforts to stimulate micro, small and medium enterprises across the state.

“The vice president, as chairman of the Presidential Resettlement Committee, was at an IDPs’ camp in Maiduguri yesterday, and he said he saw the condition under which our fellow citizens live.

“His visit will no doubt influence the way he will lead the resettlement committee to positively impact on our people.

“Most importantly, the vice president’s visit afforded him another opportunity to interact with our security heads over the challenges amid our emerging peace.”

Zulum said he was sure the Osinbajo’s interaction which should inform his contributions at presidential engagements, would be of benefit to Borno State.

“I pray that benefits come to Borno as end product of the vice president’s visit.

I thank the vice president, his entourage and everyone who played roles in the success of yesterday’s visit, especially those who helped and are still helping to support our traders in micro, small and medium businesses,” the governor further said.