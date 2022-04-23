Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State Thursday, inaugurated the first batch of 300 road marshals of the Borno State Traffic Management Agency (BOTMA).

The state government in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) trained and equipped the marshals.

Chief of staff to the Borno State governor, Professor Isa Marte Hussaini, inaugurated the marshals on behalf of the governor who is in Mecca, Saudi Arabia for the lesser Hajj.

The graduation ceremony and passing out parade took place at the agency’s newly renovated head office along Baga Road, Maiduguri.

BOTMA was established in 2019 by Governor Zulum with Hon. Hussaini Bulama as chairman and Baba Shehu Tijjani as general manager, with the aim of bringing discipline and sanity to the transport sector as well as enhanced revenue remittance.

Hon Abubakar Tijjani, Borno State Commissioner for transport, under whose ministry BOTMA was established, commended the effort of Governor Zulum for his foresight in establishing the agency.

Tijjani also charged the management and graduands to intensify their efforts and live up to expectation as the state government is always ready to support the agency in discharging its duties.

UNDP representative and head, North East sub seat of the UNDP, Mr Simon Ridley, Girdo Technical Engineering Services, Engineer Abdulmuminu Musa, applauded the state government for the partnership and restated their readiness to support the government in more development projects.